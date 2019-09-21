The Dolphins have listed McCain (shoulder) as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Cowboys, Alaln Poupart of the team's official website reports.

With Reshad Jones (ankle) out and Minkah Fitzpatrick traded earlier in the week, the Steelers project to be thin at safety. Thus, McCain could play a big role if he is ultimately able to suit up. If he is not, look for Walt Aikens, Doug MIddleton, and Steven Parker to see much bigger roles than they anticipated heading into the season.