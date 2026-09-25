Robinson has cleared the concussion protocol and is available to play in Sunday's matchup with the Chiefs, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

The defensive end likely suffered the concussion in Week 1 against the Raiders and then missed the Dolphins' Week 2 clash with the 49ers. Robinson has suffered three concussions in the last two seasons and told reporters he would wear the Guardian Cap on his helmet this week versus Kansas City, per Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post. The Miami Herald's Barry Jackson reported that Robinson has suffered "at least" five concussions in this three-year NFL career.