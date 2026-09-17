Robinson (concussion) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Robinson likely sustained the injury during the Dolphins' 27-13 loss to the Raiders in Week 1, when he logged one assisted tackle and played 42 defensive snaps. Even if he logs a full practice over the next two days, Robinson would need to pass an evaluation by an independent neurologist to exit the league's concussion protocol and be available for Sunday's road tilt against the 49ers.