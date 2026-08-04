Dolphins' Chris Bell: Return not imminent

Offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik noted Tuesday that Bell (knee) is still "a long way's away," C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald reports.

Bell, who is recovering from a torn ACL suffered during his final collegiate season at Louisville, remains on the active/non-football injury list, but it's unclear when he'll be ready to resume practicing, and missed time early on this season is plausible based on Slowik's assessment. Once Bell is back in the mix, however, he'll have a chance to carve out a notable role in a retooled Miami WR corps that currently features Malik Washington, Jalen Tolbert and Tutu Atwell, with rookies Caleb Douglas and Kevin Coleman also competing for slotting.