Bell (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The Dolphins kept Bell's reps in check for the second day in a row, but the team hasn't indicated that he's dealing with a setback with his surgically repaired right knee. As long as he can practice in some fashion Friday, Bell should be in good position to suit up Sunday against the Vikings. Through his first three NFL games, the rookie third-round pick out of Louisville has put together a 5-92-0 receiving line on 11 targets.