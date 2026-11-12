Bell (knee) wasn't spotted at practice Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Bell was listed as limited Wednesday, so his apparent downgrade in participation a day later puts the focus on what the wideout is able to do Friday as it relates to his status for Sunday's game against the Colts. Through eight contests overall, Bell has 12 catches for 148 yards and no TDs on 27 targets, and he's coming off a zero-catch effort in the Dolphins' Week 9 loss to the Lions, during which the 2026 third-rounder was on the field for 63 percent of his team's snaps on offense.