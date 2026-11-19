Bell (knee) remained a limited participant in Thursday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

After being sidelined first time this season during this past Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Colts, Bell told Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post that his absence was a result of hyperextending his knee in a recent practice. The rookie wideout appears to be healthier in Week 11, however, as he was able to practice in a limited fashion for a second straight day. Bell expects be available for Sunday's game against the Bills, per Furones.