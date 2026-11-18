Bell (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Bell was sidelined for the Dolphins' final two Week 10 practices before being listed as doubtful and ultimately ruled out ahead of Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Colts, but the rookie wideout looks to be in a better spot on the health front in Week 11. After head coach Jeff Hafley described Bell as day-to-day prior to Wednesday's session, the receiver was able to turn in a limited practice. Bell will likely need to upgrade to full activity by Friday to avoid taking an injury designation into Sunday's matchup with the Bills.