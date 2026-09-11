Bell estimated Thursday that his conditioning is back to "80 to 85 percent" following last season's torn ACL, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Bell underwent surgery for a clean tear of his ACL last December and isn't on the injury report for Miami's Week 1 game against the Raiders on Sunday, but the rookie wideout is still working back into game shape. While he won't be on a proverbial "pitch count" against Las Vegas, there's a chance the Dolphins use multiple receivers with some sort of rotation. Bell is listed as a starter, but he's highly unlikely to run 100 percent of the routes Sunday. He could develop into the team's No. 1 wide receiver by the end of the season.