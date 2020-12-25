site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Dolphins' Ereck Flowers: Deemed questionable
RotoWire Staff
Flowers (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game versus the Raiders, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
With Solomon Kindley (knee) ruled out, Flowers' status in Week 16 is even more important. Adam Pankey and Michael Deiter are both candidates to slot in at left guard if Flowers can't go.
