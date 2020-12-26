site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Dolphins' Ereck Flowers: Ready for Saturday's game
Flowers (ankle) is active for Saturday's game against the Raiders.
Flowers will return to the field after a two-game absence. He's expected to start at left guard in Week 16.
