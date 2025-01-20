Ramsey racked up 60 tackles (39 solo), including 1.0 sacks, across 17 regular-season games with the Dolphins in 2024. He also had 11 passes defensed and two interceptions.

Ramsey was one of the few stalwart members of Miami's defensed during the 2024 campaign, in which he suited up for all of the Dolphins' regular-season games despite entering the year with a hamstring injury. The 30-year-old cornerback remains under contract through 2028, though Miami has a potential 'out' in his contract after the 2025 campaign.