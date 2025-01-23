Holland finished the 2024 regular season with 62 tackles (42 solo), including 1.0 sacks, four pass defenses and one forced fumble across 15 games.

Despite playing three more games compared to 2023, Holland's 62 combined tackles were his lowest of his four-year NFL career. His highest tackling output came in the Dolphins' regular-season finale against the Jets, when he finished with seven tackles (four solo) and one pass defense while playing every single defensive snap. The 2021 second-round pick has played in Miami for his entire career, but he enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent and should get plenty of interest from teams in need of a starting-calibre safety.