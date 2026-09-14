Washington brought in three of eight targets for 53 yards, returned three kickoffs for 56 yards and ran back one punt for 17 yards in the Dolphins' 27-13 loss to the Raiders on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Washington's turnover was the one blemish on an otherwise encouraging afternoon, coming at the two-minute warning after a 26-yard reception and snuffing out any last-gasp chance at a comeback for Miami. Washington also finished as the team leader in targets and second in receiving yards for the Dolphins on the afternoon, and he matched Caleb Douglas for a team-high 30-yard catch. The 2024 sixth-round pick also put in solid work as a returner, and he should remain heavily involved on both offense and special teams in a Week 2 road matchup against the 49ers.