Washington is listed as a starting wide receiver on the Dolphins' unofficial depth chart.

Miami almost entirely retooled its receiving corps this offseason, releasing Tyreek Hill in February, trading Jaylen Waddle to the Broncos in March, signing Jalen Tolbert in free agency and then drafting three WRs (Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell and Kevin Coleman) in the 2026 Draft. Washington is the only holdover from 2025, a season in which he hauled in 46 of 65 targets for 317 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing 17 times for 110 yards and one more TD. In addition to an expected increase in snaps while working with new QB Malik Willis, Washington again will serve as the team's primary kick returner and perhaps on punt returns as well.