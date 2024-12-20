Tagovailoa (hip) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game versus the 49ers, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Tagovailoa opened Week 16 prep with back-to-back limited practices due to a hip injury, but offensive coordinator Frank Smith told Furones on Thursday that the quarterback's health wasn't a concern. Indeed, Tagovailoa capped the week with a full session Friday, paving the way for him to continue to direct the Dolphins offense. Having said that, he likely will be working with a depleted receiving corps Sunday, as Tyreek Hill (wrist/personal) is listed as questionable, while both Jaylen Waddle (knee) and Dee Eskridge (knee) are doubtful to suit up.