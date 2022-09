The Broncos signed Parham to their practice squad Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

The undrafted free agent out of NC State failed to make the Broncos' 53-man roster but will remain part of the organization. Denver previously waived Parham but kept five tight ends on the roster, including fellow rookie Greg Dulcich, who will spend at least four weeks on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury.