The Broncos released Parham from their practice squad Tuesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Denver moved Parham off its practice squad to clear room for a more experienced tight end in Dominque Dafney, who appeared in 15 regular-season games with the Packers over the past two seasons. Parham, an undrafted rookie out of NC State, is a blocking-oriented tight end who won't have much fantasy appeal if he finds himself on an NFL roster at some point.