Sampson (lower body) will enter the 2025 NFL Draft, Patrick Brown of 247Sports.com reports.

Sampson closed out an impressive three-year career in Rocky Top with Tennessee in 2024, amassing 258 carries for 1,493 yards and 22 touchdowns, all SEC-best marks. He totaled only two carries in the CFP First Round contest against Ohio State last Saturday, so it will be worth monitoring to ensure nothing more comes of it. Sampson joins a loaded running back class in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he's certainly in the conversation to be selected in the first few rounds, depending on how well he shows at the NFL Combine.