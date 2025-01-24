When going through tiering the quarterback position, Tier 6 stood out as the most interesting tier. There are five quarterbacks here who were all first-round picks, and all of them besides Tua Tagovailoa will be 25 years old or younger at the start of the 2025 season. These are all guys who could be ranked inside the top 12 QBs by the end of 2025, but they're better viewed as QB2s because of their shaky floors.

We're hoping that Trevor Lawrence gets a boost from the hiring of Liam Coen and finally delivers a full season that matches his expectations coming out of Clemson. Lawrence is still just 25 years old, so there is a long runway if he can figure things out. He also has a true number one wide receiver in Brian Thomas. We'll hope that the combination of Coen and Thomas lead Lawrence to his first 30-touchdown season as a pro. There are plenty of people who still believe in Lawrence, if he's still on your roster and you're no longer one of the believers the Coen hiring should provide an off-ramp.

We've tried to use end-of-season splits to predict a breakout for Lawrence in the past and that hasn't exactly worked out. Don't be surprised if people try to do the same with Bryce Young this offseason. Young averaged 21 Fantasy points per game after he reclaimed his job as the starting quarterback in Week 8 and had either 20 yards rushing or a rushing touchdown in six of his final eight games. He also threw multiple touchdown passes in each of his final three starts. I'll get more excited about a potential breakout from Young in 2025 if the Panthers go get him a true No. 1 wide receiver this offseason.

J.J. McCarthy may have two No. 1 wide receivers in Minnesota with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. After what we saw from Sam Darnold in this offense in 2024 has me even more excited about what Kevin O'Connell could do for McCarthy. I just need to hear that he is fully healthy and slated to be the team's Week 1 starter. McCarthy just turned 22 on January 20th and could have a meteoric rise in value in the next nine months. If he starts the 2025 season and is successful, expect him to quickly move up at least two tiers.

I had Dave Richard and Dan Schneier on Fantasy Football Today Dynasty to discuss my Dynasty Tiers. Find out who Dave thought I mistakenly left out of Tier 1 and who Dan said his favorite Tier 6 QB is here:

Here are my updated quarterback tiers for Dynasty leagues: