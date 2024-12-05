During the regular season, I update my Dynasty Fantasy Football rankings once per week. You can always find links to the updated rankings over on the Dynasty Landing Page. I also host Fantasy Football Today Dynasty once per week. You can watch it on YouTube at 11:30 every Tuesday or listen to it wherever you listen to podcasts. Finally, those rankings help populate my Dynasty Fantasy Football Trade Charts over at SportsLine. There is a trade chart for both one-QB and Superflex PPR leagues that gets updated once per week with the rankings.

What I don't get to do enough during the regular season is write about Dynasty Fantasy Football. With the playoffs approaching, I wanted to do just that and give you a fresh look at my updated rankings by position. At the tight end position, I thought it was time to talk about just how special Brock Bowers has been. And just how valuable that makes him.

In my most recently updated Dynasty trade chart, Bowers ranks as the eighth most valuable non-quarterback in Dynasty Fantasy Football. Only Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Malik Nabers, CeeDee Lamb, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Nico Collins, and Puka Nacua are worth more on the chart. And he's earned it.

Bowers is currently tied for the NFL lead (all players, not just tight ends) with 84 receptions. He's played 12 games and he only has two fewer catches than Sam LaPorta managed all of last year. He's on pace for 119 catches, which would smash the rookie reception record that Puka Nacua set just last year. And he's done it with Gardner Minshew, Desmond Ridder, and Aidan O'Connell throwing him the football.

Bowers currently ranks as TE1 for the 2024 season and Trey McBride is the only tight end younger than 28 years old who is in the top eight. This is a position that is rapidly aging out, which makes the 22-year-old Bowers all the more valuable. Even McBride is three years older than him, and 1.7 FPPG behind him this year. Brock Bowers is everything we'd hoped Kyle Pitts would be and more. It would be nearly impossible to pay too much for him in trade.

Here are my updated Dynasty tight end rankings: