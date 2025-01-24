For the first time in a long time, Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson are not sharing a tier in my Dynasty Wide Receiver Tiers below. In fact, Chase has a tier to himself as the number one wide receiver in Dynasty. How long he holds on to the spot by himself is another story.

The case for Chase over Jefferson has always included a couple of factors. One, he's nearly a full year younger than Jefferson. Two, he's tied to Joe Burrow for the foreseeable future while Jefferson's quarterback future is uncertain. Still, Jefferson had outscored Chase for three straight seasons, so they were in the same tier at least, and Jefferson was often ranked at number one. Then 2024 happened.

Last year Chase caught 127 passes for 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns. He led the NFL in all all three categories. His 403 PPR Fantasy points led all non-QBs. And he won't even turn 25 until March 1st. Chase's theoretical edges over Jefferson become a reality in 2024 and until J.J. McCarthy proves himself, we expect Chase to be the better Fantasy option.

The other big difference in my tiers at wide receiver is that Tier 2 got a lot bigger. Rookies Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. broke out in a big way in 2024. If they get better quarterback play, and produce even better numbers, in 2025 they could join Chase in Tier 1 by December. CeeDee Lamb could do the same if he's able to bounce back to 2023 levels with a healthy Dak Prescott and a new head coach.

For the time being it is hard to see Puka Nacua moving any higher. That's not because I believe he has less upside than these other guys. It's just that his quarterback turns 37 in February and is doing his annual retirement evaluation. Even if Stafford returns this year Dynasty managers will have to wonder who Nacua's 2026 QB will be. Still, it's worth appreciating that Nacua has a 17-game pace of 112 catches for 1,503 yards over his first 25 NFL games. If the Rams do nail the quarterback transition then Nacua is probably undervalued.

I had Dave Richard and Dan Schneier on Fantasy Football Today Dynasty to discuss my Dynasty Tiers. We had a tough time agreeing on where Jordan Addison and Tee Higgins should be tiered but we had universal agreement on the top two tiers. Check it out:

Here are my updated Dynasty tiers for the wide receiver position: