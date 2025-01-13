Brown caught one of three targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 22-10 wild-card round win over the Packers.

The Eagles' offense didn't really need to do much after jumping out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, but Brown's lack of volume was still curious. Tight end Dallas Goedert wound up leading the team with six targets, however, with Brown finishing third behind DeVonta Smith's four. Brown hasn't received fewer than six targets in consecutive games all year, so chances are good that Philly's leading receiver will be much more involved in the divisional round after posting a 67-1,079-7 line in only 13 regular-season contests.