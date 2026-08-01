Eagles' Cole Wisniewski: Absent with hamstring issue

Wisniewski (hamstring) did not participate in Saturday's practice session, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

It is unclear when Wisniewski picked up the hamstring issue, but it does not help his case as the safety attempts to climb the depth chart. The rookie seventh-rounder was selected for his athleticism. At 6-foot-3, 219 pounds, Wisniewski is perfectly built to defend the run. The issue comes in NFL-level processing speed and consistency, and if the strong safety is absent from practice, he will be unable to develop or display those traits.