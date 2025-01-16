Goedert didn't practice Thursday due to an illness, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

After sitting out Weeks 14-17 due to a knee injury and making a cameo Week 18 against the Giants, Goedert returned to a normal workload this past Sunday versus the Packers, handling a 92 percent snap share en route to four catches (on six targets) for 47 yards and one touchdown. With an illness now afflicting him, his status will be one to monitor ahead of Sunday's divisional-round game against the Rams.