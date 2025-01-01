Hurts (concussion) isn't likely to play Sunday against the Giants, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Coach Nick Sirianni relayed Wednesday that the Eagles intend to rest a number of starters in the regular-season finale, a list that includes Hurts, who remains in the concussion protocol. It's unclear if Hurts has made any progress with his head injury, but the Eagles are evaluating who will be under center Week 18 in the wake of the rib injury that forced Kenny Pickett out of this past Sunday's win versus the Cowboys. Tanner McKee would be the next player up, while Ian Book also is on the active roster.