Davis (ankle) was a limited participant in practice Thursday after being deemed a nonparticipant in Wednesday's walkthrough.

The defensive tackle injured his ankle during the Eagles' Week 17 loss to the Cardinals but stayed in the game. Davis' status in Thursday's session seems to indicate that he's trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Giants. The second-year pro has 42 tackles, a pass defensed and a forced fumble this season.