The Eagles signed Cooks to their practice squad Tuesday.

Cooks spent most of the season with Jacksonville's practice squad and got elevated twice, compiling 10 offensive snaps and four special-teams snaps without recording any other stats during the two contests. He'll now provide Philadelphia with wide-receiver depth as part of the organization's practice squad. In related moves, the Eagles signed wideout Parris Campbell from their practice squad to their active roster and cut receiver Joseph Ngata from their practice squad.