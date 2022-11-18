Terrell (hamstring) is considered questionable to play Sunday versus the Bears, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official website reports.

Terrell returned to practice this week, opening the door for his potential return to the field after missing the last three games with a hamstring injury. He appears to have a realistic shot at being active for Week 11, but his status is worth monitoring as Sunday approaches. Rashad Fenton and Isaiah Oliver would be set for increased roles once again versus Chicago if Terrell can't go.