Terrell (illness) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints, Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official site reports.

Terrell was a new addition to Saturday's injury report with a sudden illness. If the cornerback is unable to overcome the issue in time for Sunday's divisional clash, he will likely be inactive for the game. If Terrell is unable to play, Natrone Brooks would be set to start at outside cornerback opposite Cobee Bryant.