Bowman (Achilles) was a limited participant in practice Thursday after participating in full a day earlier, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Bowman passed a physical at the end of training camp, got taken off the active/PUP list and logged limited practices ahead of Week 1, but he still had to sit out of Atlanta's loss to Pittsburgh. The starting slot corner's limited participation Thursday might just be a precaution ahead of Sunday's matchup with Carolina, but if he has to miss the game, Sydney Brown should be in line to step forward in his place.