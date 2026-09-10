Rush took all of the first-team reps at Thursday's practice while Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) was unable to participate, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Michael Penix (knee) has already been ruled out, so if Tagovailoa is sidelined by the oblique injury he suffered during individual drills Thursday, Rush would be next in line to get tabbed for the Week 1 start Sunday against the Steelers, ahead of undrafted rookie Jack Strand. Tagovailoa officially went down as a limited participant Thursday, per Raimondi. Rush has a career 9-7 record as a regular-season starter, having gone 9-5 with the Cowboys from 2021 through 2024 but 0-2 with the Ravens last season.