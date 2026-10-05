Rush (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Saints but will serve as the emergency quarterback, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Rush started the Falcons' first two regular-season games before being sidelined due to the return of Michael Penix and Tua Tagovailoa from their respective knee and oblique issues. The quarterback will remain the emergency third option behind the two active players, entering the game only if both Penix and Tagovailoa cannot continue.