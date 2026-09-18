Coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday that Rush will start Sunday's contest against the Panthers, Daniel Flick of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

At the same time, Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) was deemed doubtful to play, and Michael Penix (knee) was ruled out for Week 2 action, per Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site. Rush got the Week 1 nod under center with both Tagovailoa and Penix sidelined, but he didn't fare too well through the air, completing 12 of 22 passes for 143 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while getting sacked four times.