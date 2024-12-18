Mooney failed to secure his lone target in Monday's 15-9 win over the Raiders.

Mooney was a complete nonfactor in Week 15 despite playing 91 percent of Atlanta's offensive snaps against the Raiders. Monday's game marked the first time in which the veteran wideout failed to record a single reception in a contest this season. The Falcons' passing attack continues to struggle with Kirk Cousins under center, as he completed just 11 of 17 passes in the game. Mooney will look to bounce back in Week 16 against the vulnerable Giants secondary, though he'll be on the receiving end of passes from rookie signal caller Michael Penix, as the Falcons announced Tuesday that Penix will be the team's starting quarterback moving forward.