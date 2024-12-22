Mooney caught five of six targets for 82 yards in Sunday's 34-7 win over the Giants.

While the Falcons' passing game took a back seat to Bijan Robinson and the team's defense in Michael Penix's first NFL start, Mooney still posted respectable numbers and led Atlanta in receiving yards. he also tied with Drake London (hamstring) for the lead in receptions, although the latter did make a late exit from the game. It was a reassuring rebound from Mooney after he failed to catch a pass at all in Week 15, Kirk Cousins' last start, and the veteran wideout sits only 45 yards short of reaching 1,000 on the season for the second time in his career. He will try to build more chemistry with his new QB in Week 17 against the Commanders.