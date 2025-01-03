Mooney (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Mooney popped up on the injury report Thursday due to a shoulder injury, and the injury will cast doubt on the wide receiver's ability to suit up for the regular-season finale. Atlanta needs a win and a Tampa Bay loss against the Saints to win the NFC South and sneak into the playoffs, so Mooney will be motivated to suit up in his usual starting role on the outside if possible. Coach Raheem Morris said Friday that Mooney -- who needs eight receiving yards to reach 1,000 for the second time in his career -- will be a game-time decision.