Mooney (shoulder) remains listed as questionable but is considered a longshot to play Sunday against the Panthers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Mooney was added to the Falcons' injury report Thursday after he was limited in practice that day, and he then sat out Friday's session entirely. Though Mooney is trending toward missing the Week 18 contest, official word on his status won't arrive until Atlanta posts its inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Mooney's likely absence would open up more snaps at receiver for Ray-Ray McCloud and KhaDarel Hodge behind No. 1 wideout Drake London. Tight end Kyle Pitts could also benefit from a more prominent role in the passing game.