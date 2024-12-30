Mooney finished with two receptions on five targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 30-24 overtime loss to the Commanders.

Mooney failed to replicate last week's healthy receiving line in Sunday's narrow loss to Washington. The veteran wideout has alternated strong and poor fantasy scores in the five games since returning from Atlanta's Week 12 bye. Mooney did notch his second 1,000-yard season in Sunday's loss, and he should serve a high-floor option in fantasy for Week 18 against the Panthers next Sunday.