Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Not present Thursday

Freeman (knee) wasn't present at the open portion of Thursday's practice, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

If he indeed logs a second missed practice in a row, Freeman would draw closer to upholding his original prognosis of multiple weeks on the sideline due to a bruised right knee. On the other hand, coach Dan Quinn has said multiple times he considers Freeman day-to-day. Thursday's injury report will reveal whether Freeman took the practice field, which would open the door for a return Week 3.

