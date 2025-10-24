Deablo (forearm) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins.

Deablo's absence Sunday comes as no surprise, as he fractured his forearm in the Falcons' Week 7 loss to the 49ers. The Virginia Tech product has been an integral part of the Falcons' defense this season, recording 24 total tackles, including 0.5 sacks, and four passes defended over six contests. While he's sidelined in Week 8, expect JD Bertrand to start at inside linebacker.