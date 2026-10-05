Deablo (hamstring) is active for Monday night's game against the Saints, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Deablo was limited throughout the Falcons' Week 4 prep and was listed as questionable ahead of Monday's contest. The linebacker is set to suit up, meaning Deablo has likely overcome the hamstring injury enough to put together an NFL-caliber performance under the primetime lights. Rookie sixth-round linebacker Harold Perkins stands ready for relief snaps or to take over as the No. 1 inside linebacker if Deablo must take a diminished role in the game.