London secured 10 of 18 targets for 187 yards and two touchdowns in the Falcons' 44-38 overtime loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

The star wideout put together a stellar effort in a game the Falcons need to win to have a chance at a playoff spot, setting a new career high in receiving yards. London comfortably led the Falcons' pass catchers across the board for the afternoon as well, and his 10 grabs vaulted him to exactly 100 receptions for the season. London also finished the 2024 campaign with a career-high nine touchdown grabs courtesy of his 20- and 21-yard scoring catches, and the chemistry he displayed with rookie quarterback Michael Penix over the three games he played with him sends both players into the offseason with plenty of momentum.