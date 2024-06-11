Coach Raheem Morris said at practice Tuesday that Jarrett (knee) is still not handling "anything at any speed in terms of team work or drill work" as he continues to rehab from a right ACL tear, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.

Jarrett missed all but eight games in 2023, recording 23 total tackles and 1.5 sacks. The 31-year-old veteran was never a likely candidate to be back on the field for June minicamp, but training camp in July could see him take further steps forward in his recovery. When recovered, Jarrett will join rookie second-round pick Ruke Orhorhoro and second-year pro Zach Harrison (knee) as a key piece of Atlanta's defensive front.