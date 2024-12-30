Bates recorded 12 total tackles (seven solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday night's 30-24 overtime loss to the Commanders.

Bates led Atlanta's defense in total tackles while tying his season high in stops in a single game during Sunday's overtime loss. The Wake Forest product has seen a decrease in production from his first to his second year in Atlanta, having now recorded 97 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, four passes defended and four forced fumbles while appearing in all 16 of the Falcons' regular-season games thus far. Expect Bates to continue starting alongside Justin Simmons as part of the Falcons' top safety duo in the Week 18 matchup against the Panthers.