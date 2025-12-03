Falcons' Kaden Elliss: Solid outing in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Elliss recorded eight tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 27-24 loss against the Jets.
Elliss was on the field for all 63 of the Falcons' defensive snaps in Week 13, and he posted at least six tackles for the sixth time in his last seven games. His per-snap tackle production is down compared to his first two years with Atlanta, but he's still in the IDP conversation heading into a Week 14 tilt versus the Seahawks.
More News
-
Falcons' Kaden Elliss: Notches nine stops in Week 12•
-
Falcons' Kaden Elliss: Posts sack in Week 11 loss•
-
Falcons' Kaden Elliss: Notches sack in loss•
-
Falcons' Kaden Elliss: Quiet in loss•
-
Falcons' Kaden Elliss: Season-high 12 stops in Week 8•
-
Falcons' Kaden Elliss: Records interception in loss•