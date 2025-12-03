Elliss recorded eight tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 27-24 loss against the Jets.

Elliss was on the field for all 63 of the Falcons' defensive snaps in Week 13, and he posted at least six tackles for the sixth time in his last seven games. His per-snap tackle production is down compared to his first two years with Atlanta, but he's still in the IDP conversation heading into a Week 14 tilt versus the Seahawks.