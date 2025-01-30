Patterson went 4-for-7 on field-goal attempts and made all 16 of his extra-point tries across five regular-season games in 2024.

Patterson lost out to Cade York for the Commanders' kicking job during training camp. It wasn't until October when Patterson managed to find work, and he ended up playing for the Jets, Falcons and Browns during the 2024 campaign due to injuries to those team's respective kickers. Patterson ended the regular season in Atlanta after Younghoe Koo (hip) was placed on IR. Patterson enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, but he should have no problem garnering interest from teams looking for a veteran place kicker to serve as the starter or to bring in competition.