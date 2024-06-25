We'll let the NFL analysts decide if Jefferson is the best receiver. Here, we want to make sure you get the right order of Fantasy receivers, and we like Lamb at No. 1. He was a monster to close the 2023 season, averaging 28.5 PPR points per game in his final 10 outings, and we're hopeful he can pick up where last season left off.

But Lamb has a lot of work to do to hold off Hill (three years of more than 20 PPR points per game in his past four seasons), Jefferson (two years in a row with at least 20.2 PPR points per game) and Chase (two years in a row of at least 20.1 PPR points per game whenever Joe Burrow is healthy).

It would not be a surprise to see Lamb, Hill, Jefferson and Chase all be selected in the top five picks, along with Christian McCaffrey, who should be the consensus No. 1 overall selection. After that, you can expect St. Brown to be the next receiver drafted, and he just averaged 20.7 PPR points per game in 2023.

Brown will likely be the No. 6 receiver off the board in Round 1, and he's averaged at least 17.0 PPR points per game in two years with the Eagles. And Brown might be the last receiver drafted in Round 1 in most leagues, but Wilson and Nacua are also worthy of being first-round selections.

While Wilson has yet to establish himself as an elite Fantasy option, that should happen in 2024 with the healthy return of Aaron Rodgers (Achilles). And Nacua will hopefully build off his record-breaking rookie campaign in 2023 when he helped many Fantasy managers win a championship as the best waiver-wire addition in most leagues.

We'll break this into eight parts that you can find on CBSSports.com/FantasyFootball in the coming days. Today, we'll focus on Part 5 -- featuring Amon-Ra St. Brown and his case to be the No. 1 wide receiver in Fantasy for 2024.

2023 stats: 119 catches for 1,515 yards and 10 touchdowns on 164 targets

Stats that grab you: St. Brown has more receiving yards in the first 40 games of his career (2,738) than former Lions Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson (2,694). ... Since coming into the NFL in 2021, St. Brown ranks fifth in receptions (318), eighth in receiving yards (3,588) and 15th in touchdown catches (21) over the past three seasons. ... In 2023, St. Brown was fifth in the NFL in targets (164), target share (30.2 percent), target rate (29.2 percent) and slot snaps (472). He was also third in the NFL in red-zone targets (25) and second in yards after the catch (668).

Quote to note: "What doesn't make him special? Everything he does is why he's who he is. His work ethic, his desire to be good, his will to overcome, the amount of film that he watches, the pre-practice warmup, the post-practice routine that he has. It's just everything about him is about being the best player he can possibly be. He wants to be the best, and everything he does, it's not lip service. He literally does everything he can possibly do to be the best, and that's why. It's no secret. Just walk around with him. Go live with him for a while if you really want to know what it looks like. Half of the guys say, 'Well, I'm going to be great,' and they would go and they would quit Day 2 or Day 3. This guy just keeps going." -- Lions coach Dan Campbell to CBS Sports about St. Brown at the NFL owners meeting.