kyren-williams-rams-usatsi.jpg
usatsi

The easiest forecaster of Fantasy Football drafts is Average Draft Position, commonly referred to as ADP. It's a culmination of drafts done before yours that takes every pick and averages out where each player goes. This gives you the best idea of what to expect not only when you're on the clock, but what to expect with your ensuing draft choices. 

This spring, we realized we had been missing something that we should have had years ago: an offseason ADP. Something that would begin showing Fantasy drafters what to expect even before training camp started and Fantasy drafts would be held in mass quantities. This was something different than our mock drafts with fancy-schmancy Fantasy analysts or even consensus rankings from those you trust. This was a series of mock drafts with die-hard fans of our daily live show, Fantasy Football Today, bringing their knowledge and their desires to one central hub of information. 

Consider this ADP another valid resource point as you prep for drafts. And most importantly, do not forget to check ADP before you start seriously drafting this preseason. You could even compare this ADP to what you see in August and September to realize which players are becoming more popular as well as find values in players who may have slipped.

ADP TRENDS

Trends based off of our ADP through mid-June:

RANKPLAYERADP
1Christian McCaffrey, RB, SF1.50
2CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL3.00
3Breece Hall, RB, NYJ 4.25
4Tyreek Hill, WR, MIA5.75
5Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET6.50
6Bijan Robinson, RB, ATL6.88
7Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN7.00
8Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN7.38
9Saquon Barkley, RB, PHI11.12
10A.J. Brown, WR, PHI11.38
11Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND11.75
12Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, DET 13.38
13Kyren Williams, RB, LAR13.62
14Puka Nacua, WR, LAR15.38
15Garrett Wilson, WR, NYJ16.38
16Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, ARI17.88
17Travis Etienne, RB, JAC19.25
18Derrick Henry, RB, BAL22.12
19Drake London, WR, ATL25.38
20James Cook, RB, BUF25.38
21Isiah Pacheco, RB, KC25.75
22Sam LaPorta, TE, DET26.00
23Davante Adams, WR, LV26.25
24Mike Evans, WR, TB27.12
25Nico Collins, WR, HOU27.50
26Travis Kelce, TE, KC28.00
27Josh Jacobs, RB, GB28.62
28Chris Olave, WR, NO 29.62
29Deebo Samuel, WR, SF31.25
30DJ Moore, WR, CHI32.25
31Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF 33.75
32Jalen Hurts, QB, PHI33.88
33Josh Allen, QB, BUF34.38
34Rachaad White, RB, TB35.00
35De'Von Achane, RB, MIA 35.88
36Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR38.38
37Michael Pittman, WR, IND 38.62
38Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC40.62
39Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA41.50
40Mark Andrews, TE, BAL41.62
41Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL42.88
42Kenneth Walker III, RB, SEA43.25
43Joe Mixon, RB, HOU43.50
44DK Metcalf, WR, SEA43.75
45DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI46.50
46Alvin Kamara, RB, NO 46.75
47Trey McBride, TE, ARI47.50
48Zay Flowers, WR, BAL48.62
49Stefon Diggs, WR, HOU52.88
50George Pickens, WR, PIT54.50
51Amari Cooper, WR, CLE55.62
52Dalton Kincaid, TE, BUF55.62
53Christian Kirk, WR, JAC57.25
54Malik Nabers, WR, NYG58.00
55C.J. Stroud, QB, HOU58.62
56David Montgomery, RB, DET59.25
57Tank Dell, WR, HOU59.38
58Zamir White, RB, LV59.88
59Anthony Richardson, QB, IND60.62
60Tee Higgins, WR, CIN 61.00
61Kyle Pitts, TE, ATL62.38
62Joe Burrow, QB, CIN 63.25
63Calvin Ridley, WR, TEN64.75
64George Kittle, TE, SF 64.88
65Aaron Jones, RB, MIN65.38
66Jayden Reed, WR, GB67.25
67Raheem Mostert, RB, MIA67.75
68James Conner, RB, ARI68.25
69Jonathon Brooks, RB, CAR 70.12
70Ladd McConkey, WR, LAC72.12
71D'Andre Swift, RB, CHI72.50
72Marquise Brown, WR, KC72.75
73Tony Pollard, RB, TEN72.88
74Diontae Johnson, WR, CAR73.14
75Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS73.25
76Najee Harris, RB, PIT75.25
77Dak Prescott, QB, DAL76.00
78Chris Godwin, WR, TB76.12
79Keenan Allen, WR, CHI76.62
80Evan Engram, TE, JAC77.38
81Zack Moss, RB, CIN78.12
82Christian Watson, WR, GB81.50
83Jordan Addison, WR, MIN82.88
84Jordan Love, QB, GB84.25
85Javonte Williams, RB, DEN86.25
86Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE88.25
87Austin Ekeler, RB, WAS88.50
88Nick Chubb, RB, CLE 88.62
89Brock Bowers, TE, LV91.00
90Kyler Murray, QB, ARI92.12
91Brian Robinson Jr., RB, WAS92.75
92Xavier Worthy, WR, KC 96.12
93Rashee Rice, WR, KC98.00
94DeAndre Hopkins, WR, TEN98.50
95Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN99.50
96Tyjae Spears, RB, TEN99.62
97Devin Singletary, RB, NYG99.75
98David Njoku, TE, CLE100.38
99Jayden Daniels, QB, WAS100.88
100Trey Benson, RB, ARI101.62
101Gus Edwards, RB, LAC 102.12
102Rome Odunze, WR, CHI103.75
103Jaylen Warren, RB, PIT104.38
104Keon Coleman, WR, BUF 106.00
105T.J. Hockenson, TE, MIN 106.38
106Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, SEA 106.71
107Jake Ferguson, TE, DAL108.12
108Brock Purdy, QB, SF109.75
109Blake Corum, RB, LAR 109.75
110Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL112.62
111Brian Thomas Jr., WR, JAC113.88
112Zach Charbonnet, RB, SEA114.29
113J.K. Dobbins, RB, LAC 115.12
114Jerome Ford, RB, CLE115.25
115Chase Brown, RB, CIN115.62
116Khalil Shakir, WR, BUF 115.71
117Jameson Williams, WR, DET116.25
118Caleb Williams, QB, CHI116.62
119Tua Tagovailoa, QB, MIA119.25
120Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA120.50
121Jaylen Wright, RB, MIA121.00
122Jahan Dotson, WR, WAS122.29
123Justin Herbert, QB, LAC123.00
124Curtis Samuel, WR, BUF123.71
125Romeo Doubs, WR, GB126.75
126Cole Kmet, TE, CHI128.67
127Ty Chandler, RB, MIN129.00
128Rico Dowdle, RB, DAL129.62
129Dalton Schultz, TE, HOU130.86
130Antonio Gibson, RB, NE131.12
131MarShawn Lloyd, RB, GB131.75
132Roman Wilson, WR, PIT133.83
133Kendre Miller, RB, NO134.14
134Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI134.88
135Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, NYG135.00
136Quentin Johnston, WR, LAC135.29
137Mike Williams, WR, NYJ 136.14
138Adam Thielen, WR, CAR136.25
139Jared Goff, QB, DET137.29
140Troy Franklin, WR, DEN137.43
141Jakobi Meyers, WR, LV137.88
142Adonai Mitchell, WR, IND138.43
143Tyler Allgeier, RB, ATL139.17
144Trevor Lawrence, QB, JAC 140.14
145Jerry Jeudy, WR, CLE141.50
146Xavier Legette, WR, CAR 141.57
147Rashid Shaheed, WR, NO141.71
148Kimani Vidal, RB, LAC144.00
149Chuba Hubbard, RB, CAR144.17
150Dontayvion Wicks, WR, GB144.17
151Audric Estime, RB, DEN 144.50
152Matthew Stafford, QB, LAR144.67
153Josh Palmer, WR, LAC144.83
154Jermaine Burton, WR, CIN145.25
155Pat Freiermuth, TE, PIT145.29
156Aaron Rodgers, QB, NYJ 145.50
157Jaleel McLaughlin, RB, DEN145.86
158Marvin Mims, WR, DEN146.50
159Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF147.29
160Demario Douglas, WR, NE148.00
161Roschon Johnson, RB, CHI148.67
162Khalil Herbert, RB, CHI149.67
163Luke Musgrave, TE, GB149.75
164Kirk Cousins, QB, ATL 150.00
165Rashod Bateman, WR, BAL150.00


Two halves to make most teams whole: Seven of the first 12 players in ADP are running backs, and the others are wide receivers. The next 12 ADP spots are almost the same -- six receivers, five rushers and one tight end. This suggests that a big majority of Fantasy managers will begin their drafts with one RB and one WR. Such a move takes away any early pressure to draft for position rather than value, which is crucial. 

Rounds 3-5 are fertile ground to build very good WR depth: The vast amount of receivers along with the trickle of rushers through these picks provide evidence that plenty of drafters will choose Hero-RB (one RB early) as their draft strategy of choice. Knowing how beneficial PPR scoring is for receivers (and tight ends), it makes a lot of sense.

Drafters love the price tag on top-tier tight ends: It's been a few years since we didn't consider a tight end in Round 1. Managers have responded with five going in the first 55 picks (and seven in the first 70 picks), but none with a top-24 pick. Bank on seeing at least half of the teams in your league gravitate toward a tight end before the end of Round 5. 

The word is out on waiting for quarterbacks: We'll see if this holds, but through our offseason ADP we can see that Fantasy managers are not reaching for quarterbacks in one-QB leagues anymore. Two went in Round 3 (Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen), two more in Round 4 (Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson) and two more in Round 5 (C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson). This is probably more about how quarterbacks as a position fared last year and people being nervous about getting them this year than it is the simple idea of supply and demand, but it's a sign that drafters are getting wiser about adding quarterbacks. 

Expect a running back run after Round 5: Our ADP says five rushers went in the Round 6 range, three in the Round 7 range and six in the Round 8 range. Sure seems like drafters will start taking more chances with running backs in these spots. 

Jonathon Brooks won't be the first rookie drafted, but he's the indicator of when rookies will start flying: The Panthers rookie running back has an offseason ADP on 70.1, a late Round 6 pick. He's almost certain to be the third rookie taken after Marvin Harrison (early Round 2) and Malik Nabers (mid-to-late Round 5). Once Brooks goes there, count on five more rookies going in the next 20-to-25 picks. In total, between 9 and 11 rookies should be top-100 choices. 

FIVE PLAYERS ANTICIPATED TO RISE IN ADP BY LABOR DAY

De'Von Achane, RB, Dolphins (offseason ADP 35.9): There's a lot of risk in Achane, but a lot of reward too. Between headlines talking him up and the Dolphins offense always in style for Fantasy, the hunch is that multiple people in every draft will have eyes for him closer to 25th overall. 

Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals (offseason ADP 61.0): Maybe his ADP hit the skids because he was franchise-tagged, but he's since signed his tender and will play in a contract year in 2024. Managers know to expect around 13 or 14 PPR points per game from him -- players like that rarely are Round 6 picks. 

Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders (offseason ADP 91.0): Two things Fantasy managers love: rookies and values at tight ends. Bowers is the dream child of both and will definitely get a lot of attention with each highlight and headline that espouses a mammoth first year. 

Tyjae Spears, RB, Titans (offseason ADP 99.6): The Titans will continue to push that Spears and Tony Pollard are in a committee where neither has specific roles. If so, why not take one half of that presumed committee at a discount? 

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks (offseason ADP 106.7): We're going to keep seeing and hearing evidence of Seattle's offense sticking with the pass and leaning into its receivers. Smith-Njigba is coming off a bad year but still oozes high-caliber talent. 

FIVE PLAYERS ANTICIPATED TO FALL IN ADP BY LABOR DAY

Kyren Williams, RB, Rams (offseason ADP 13.6): There's already been a lot made of rookie rusher Blake Corum's arrival and immersion into the Rams run game. Williams has quickly become an injury risk and might be drafted too early based on what he did last year when the Rams didn't have any other options at RB. He might even fall to Round 3. 

Zay Flowers, WR, Ravens (offseason ADP 48.6): If we drafted for talent, Flowers would go earlier than this. But he's on a team that added Derrick Henry to its run game, signaling that throwing a lot just isn't in the cards. And once people realize Mark Andrews remains Lamar Jackson's top target, his ADP could slip by a full round. 

Aaron Jones, RB, Vikings (offseason ADP 65.4): Maybe Fantasy managers are reliving his playoff run in their heads and aren't thinking about splitting reps in a pass-first offense in Minnesota. Additionally, Jones is an injury risk. It wouldn't be surprising if he dipped deep into Round 7. 

Jayden Reed, WR, Packers (offseason ADP 67.3): There will be stories about Christian Watson's health and the whole Packers offense being rejuvenated. Don't forget about Reed's invaluable versatility and overall quality game. This is one faller who you should play to buy the dip on. 

Nick Chubb, RB, Browns (offseason ADP 88.6): We know he's been awesome, but his long-term recovery from a gruesome knee injury that included a torn ACL is what matters most to the Browns. They might be delighted to target his return in mid-November but Fantasy managers would detest it. 

THREE PLAYERS WHOSE ADP COULD GO EITHER WAY

Davante Adams, WR, Raiders (offseason ADP 26.2): Not sure anyone would buy that Aidan O'Connell or Gardner Minshew would be what's best for a 31-year-old Adams, but as of last season he still moved exceptionally well and has a stellar track record even without a great QB. I suspect he will be very polarizing, which means if you like him you should expect to get him near his ADP if not a shade lower. 

Josh Jacobs, RB, Packers (offseason ADP 28.6): Jacobs is on a new team with a better offensive line. The track record of lead RBs in Green Bay under Matt LaFleur has been good. Will Fantasy managers start reaching into Round 2 for Jacobs, or could he slide into Round 4 if enough folks think he'll be limited. 

Javonte Williams, RB, Broncos (offseason ADP 86.3): If Williams shows up to training camp with a burst in his step then he should be able to earn the main rushing role in Denver ahead of some younger runners. If he doesn't, the Broncos might relegate him to a small role. Fantasy managers will follow along. 