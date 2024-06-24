The easiest forecaster of Fantasy Football drafts is Average Draft Position, commonly referred to as ADP. It's a culmination of drafts done before yours that takes every pick and averages out where each player goes. This gives you the best idea of what to expect not only when you're on the clock, but what to expect with your ensuing draft choices.

This spring, we realized we had been missing something that we should have had years ago: an offseason ADP. Something that would begin showing Fantasy drafters what to expect even before training camp started and Fantasy drafts would be held in mass quantities. This was something different than our mock drafts with fancy-schmancy Fantasy analysts or even consensus rankings from those you trust. This was a series of mock drafts with die-hard fans of our daily live show, Fantasy Football Today, bringing their knowledge and their desires to one central hub of information.

Consider this ADP another valid resource point as you prep for drafts. And most importantly, do not forget to check ADP before you start seriously drafting this preseason. You could even compare this ADP to what you see in August and September to realize which players are becoming more popular as well as find values in players who may have slipped.

ADP TRENDS

Trends based off of our ADP through mid-June:

RANK PLAYER ADP 1 Christian McCaffrey, RB, SF 1.50 2 CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL 3.00 3 Breece Hall, RB, NYJ 4.25 4 Tyreek Hill, WR, MIA 5.75 5 Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET 6.50 6 Bijan Robinson, RB, ATL 6.88 7 Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN 7.00 8 Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN 7.38 9 Saquon Barkley, RB, PHI 11.12 10 A.J. Brown, WR, PHI 11.38 11 Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND 11.75 12 Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, DET 13.38 13 Kyren Williams, RB, LAR 13.62 14 Puka Nacua, WR, LAR 15.38 15 Garrett Wilson, WR, NYJ 16.38 16 Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, ARI 17.88 17 Travis Etienne, RB, JAC 19.25 18 Derrick Henry, RB, BAL 22.12 19 Drake London, WR, ATL 25.38 20 James Cook, RB, BUF 25.38 21 Isiah Pacheco, RB, KC 25.75 22 Sam LaPorta, TE, DET 26.00 23 Davante Adams, WR, LV 26.25 24 Mike Evans, WR, TB 27.12 25 Nico Collins, WR, HOU 27.50 26 Travis Kelce, TE, KC 28.00 27 Josh Jacobs, RB, GB 28.62 28 Chris Olave, WR, NO 29.62 29 Deebo Samuel, WR, SF 31.25 30 DJ Moore, WR, CHI 32.25 31 Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF 33.75 32 Jalen Hurts, QB, PHI 33.88 33 Josh Allen, QB, BUF 34.38 34 Rachaad White, RB, TB 35.00 35 De'Von Achane, RB, MIA 35.88 36 Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR 38.38 37 Michael Pittman, WR, IND 38.62 38 Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC 40.62 39 Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA 41.50 40 Mark Andrews, TE, BAL 41.62 41 Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL 42.88 42 Kenneth Walker III, RB, SEA 43.25 43 Joe Mixon, RB, HOU 43.50 44 DK Metcalf, WR, SEA 43.75 45 DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI 46.50 46 Alvin Kamara, RB, NO 46.75 47 Trey McBride, TE, ARI 47.50 48 Zay Flowers, WR, BAL 48.62 49 Stefon Diggs, WR, HOU 52.88 50 George Pickens, WR, PIT 54.50 51 Amari Cooper, WR, CLE 55.62 52 Dalton Kincaid, TE, BUF 55.62 53 Christian Kirk, WR, JAC 57.25 54 Malik Nabers, WR, NYG 58.00 55 C.J. Stroud, QB, HOU 58.62 56 David Montgomery, RB, DET 59.25 57 Tank Dell, WR, HOU 59.38 58 Zamir White, RB, LV 59.88 59 Anthony Richardson, QB, IND 60.62 60 Tee Higgins, WR, CIN 61.00 61 Kyle Pitts, TE, ATL 62.38 62 Joe Burrow, QB, CIN 63.25 63 Calvin Ridley, WR, TEN 64.75 64 George Kittle, TE, SF 64.88 65 Aaron Jones, RB, MIN 65.38 66 Jayden Reed, WR, GB 67.25 67 Raheem Mostert, RB, MIA 67.75 68 James Conner, RB, ARI 68.25 69 Jonathon Brooks, RB, CAR 70.12 70 Ladd McConkey, WR, LAC 72.12 71 D'Andre Swift, RB, CHI 72.50 72 Marquise Brown, WR, KC 72.75 73 Tony Pollard, RB, TEN 72.88 74 Diontae Johnson, WR, CAR 73.14 75 Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS 73.25 76 Najee Harris, RB, PIT 75.25 77 Dak Prescott, QB, DAL 76.00 78 Chris Godwin, WR, TB 76.12 79 Keenan Allen, WR, CHI 76.62 80 Evan Engram, TE, JAC 77.38 81 Zack Moss, RB, CIN 78.12 82 Christian Watson, WR, GB 81.50 83 Jordan Addison, WR, MIN 82.88 84 Jordan Love, QB, GB 84.25 85 Javonte Williams, RB, DEN 86.25 86 Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE 88.25 87 Austin Ekeler, RB, WAS 88.50 88 Nick Chubb, RB, CLE 88.62 89 Brock Bowers, TE, LV 91.00 90 Kyler Murray, QB, ARI 92.12 91 Brian Robinson Jr., RB, WAS 92.75 92 Xavier Worthy, WR, KC 96.12 93 Rashee Rice, WR, KC 98.00 94 DeAndre Hopkins, WR, TEN 98.50 95 Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN 99.50 96 Tyjae Spears, RB, TEN 99.62 97 Devin Singletary, RB, NYG 99.75 98 David Njoku, TE, CLE 100.38 99 Jayden Daniels, QB, WAS 100.88 100 Trey Benson, RB, ARI 101.62 101 Gus Edwards, RB, LAC 102.12 102 Rome Odunze, WR, CHI 103.75 103 Jaylen Warren, RB, PIT 104.38 104 Keon Coleman, WR, BUF 106.00 105 T.J. Hockenson, TE, MIN 106.38 106 Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, SEA 106.71 107 Jake Ferguson, TE, DAL 108.12 108 Brock Purdy, QB, SF 109.75 109 Blake Corum, RB, LAR 109.75 110 Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL 112.62 111 Brian Thomas Jr., WR, JAC 113.88 112 Zach Charbonnet, RB, SEA 114.29 113 J.K. Dobbins, RB, LAC 115.12 114 Jerome Ford, RB, CLE 115.25 115 Chase Brown, RB, CIN 115.62 116 Khalil Shakir, WR, BUF 115.71 117 Jameson Williams, WR, DET 116.25 118 Caleb Williams, QB, CHI 116.62 119 Tua Tagovailoa, QB, MIA 119.25 120 Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA 120.50 121 Jaylen Wright, RB, MIA 121.00 122 Jahan Dotson, WR, WAS 122.29 123 Justin Herbert, QB, LAC 123.00 124 Curtis Samuel, WR, BUF 123.71 125 Romeo Doubs, WR, GB 126.75 126 Cole Kmet, TE, CHI 128.67 127 Ty Chandler, RB, MIN 129.00 128 Rico Dowdle, RB, DAL 129.62 129 Dalton Schultz, TE, HOU 130.86 130 Antonio Gibson, RB, NE 131.12 131 MarShawn Lloyd, RB, GB 131.75 132 Roman Wilson, WR, PIT 133.83 133 Kendre Miller, RB, NO 134.14 134 Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI 134.88 135 Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, NYG 135.00 136 Quentin Johnston, WR, LAC 135.29 137 Mike Williams, WR, NYJ 136.14 138 Adam Thielen, WR, CAR 136.25 139 Jared Goff, QB, DET 137.29 140 Troy Franklin, WR, DEN 137.43 141 Jakobi Meyers, WR, LV 137.88 142 Adonai Mitchell, WR, IND 138.43 143 Tyler Allgeier, RB, ATL 139.17 144 Trevor Lawrence, QB, JAC 140.14 145 Jerry Jeudy, WR, CLE 141.50 146 Xavier Legette, WR, CAR 141.57 147 Rashid Shaheed, WR, NO 141.71 148 Kimani Vidal, RB, LAC 144.00 149 Chuba Hubbard, RB, CAR 144.17 150 Dontayvion Wicks, WR, GB 144.17 151 Audric Estime, RB, DEN 144.50 152 Matthew Stafford, QB, LAR 144.67 153 Josh Palmer, WR, LAC 144.83 154 Jermaine Burton, WR, CIN 145.25 155 Pat Freiermuth, TE, PIT 145.29 156 Aaron Rodgers, QB, NYJ 145.50 157 Jaleel McLaughlin, RB, DEN 145.86 158 Marvin Mims, WR, DEN 146.50 159 Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF 147.29 160 Demario Douglas, WR, NE 148.00 161 Roschon Johnson, RB, CHI 148.67 162 Khalil Herbert, RB, CHI 149.67 163 Luke Musgrave, TE, GB 149.75 164 Kirk Cousins, QB, ATL 150.00 165 Rashod Bateman, WR, BAL 150.00





Two halves to make most teams whole: Seven of the first 12 players in ADP are running backs, and the others are wide receivers. The next 12 ADP spots are almost the same -- six receivers, five rushers and one tight end. This suggests that a big majority of Fantasy managers will begin their drafts with one RB and one WR. Such a move takes away any early pressure to draft for position rather than value, which is crucial.

Rounds 3-5 are fertile ground to build very good WR depth: The vast amount of receivers along with the trickle of rushers through these picks provide evidence that plenty of drafters will choose Hero-RB (one RB early) as their draft strategy of choice. Knowing how beneficial PPR scoring is for receivers (and tight ends), it makes a lot of sense.

Drafters love the price tag on top-tier tight ends: It's been a few years since we didn't consider a tight end in Round 1. Managers have responded with five going in the first 55 picks (and seven in the first 70 picks), but none with a top-24 pick. Bank on seeing at least half of the teams in your league gravitate toward a tight end before the end of Round 5.

The word is out on waiting for quarterbacks: We'll see if this holds, but through our offseason ADP we can see that Fantasy managers are not reaching for quarterbacks in one-QB leagues anymore. Two went in Round 3 (Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen), two more in Round 4 (Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson) and two more in Round 5 (C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson). This is probably more about how quarterbacks as a position fared last year and people being nervous about getting them this year than it is the simple idea of supply and demand, but it's a sign that drafters are getting wiser about adding quarterbacks.

Expect a running back run after Round 5: Our ADP says five rushers went in the Round 6 range, three in the Round 7 range and six in the Round 8 range. Sure seems like drafters will start taking more chances with running backs in these spots.

Jonathon Brooks won't be the first rookie drafted, but he's the indicator of when rookies will start flying: The Panthers rookie running back has an offseason ADP on 70.1, a late Round 6 pick. He's almost certain to be the third rookie taken after Marvin Harrison (early Round 2) and Malik Nabers (mid-to-late Round 5). Once Brooks goes there, count on five more rookies going in the next 20-to-25 picks. In total, between 9 and 11 rookies should be top-100 choices.

FIVE PLAYERS ANTICIPATED TO RISE IN ADP BY LABOR DAY

De'Von Achane, RB, Dolphins (offseason ADP 35.9): There's a lot of risk in Achane, but a lot of reward too. Between headlines talking him up and the Dolphins offense always in style for Fantasy, the hunch is that multiple people in every draft will have eyes for him closer to 25th overall.

Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals (offseason ADP 61.0): Maybe his ADP hit the skids because he was franchise-tagged, but he's since signed his tender and will play in a contract year in 2024. Managers know to expect around 13 or 14 PPR points per game from him -- players like that rarely are Round 6 picks.

Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders (offseason ADP 91.0): Two things Fantasy managers love: rookies and values at tight ends. Bowers is the dream child of both and will definitely get a lot of attention with each highlight and headline that espouses a mammoth first year.

Tyjae Spears, RB, Titans (offseason ADP 99.6): The Titans will continue to push that Spears and Tony Pollard are in a committee where neither has specific roles. If so, why not take one half of that presumed committee at a discount?

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks (offseason ADP 106.7): We're going to keep seeing and hearing evidence of Seattle's offense sticking with the pass and leaning into its receivers. Smith-Njigba is coming off a bad year but still oozes high-caliber talent.

FIVE PLAYERS ANTICIPATED TO FALL IN ADP BY LABOR DAY

Kyren Williams, RB, Rams (offseason ADP 13.6): There's already been a lot made of rookie rusher Blake Corum's arrival and immersion into the Rams run game. Williams has quickly become an injury risk and might be drafted too early based on what he did last year when the Rams didn't have any other options at RB. He might even fall to Round 3.

Zay Flowers, WR, Ravens (offseason ADP 48.6): If we drafted for talent, Flowers would go earlier than this. But he's on a team that added Derrick Henry to its run game, signaling that throwing a lot just isn't in the cards. And once people realize Mark Andrews remains Lamar Jackson's top target, his ADP could slip by a full round.

Aaron Jones, RB, Vikings (offseason ADP 65.4): Maybe Fantasy managers are reliving his playoff run in their heads and aren't thinking about splitting reps in a pass-first offense in Minnesota. Additionally, Jones is an injury risk. It wouldn't be surprising if he dipped deep into Round 7.

Jayden Reed, WR, Packers (offseason ADP 67.3): There will be stories about Christian Watson's health and the whole Packers offense being rejuvenated. Don't forget about Reed's invaluable versatility and overall quality game. This is one faller who you should play to buy the dip on.

Nick Chubb, RB, Browns (offseason ADP 88.6): We know he's been awesome, but his long-term recovery from a gruesome knee injury that included a torn ACL is what matters most to the Browns. They might be delighted to target his return in mid-November but Fantasy managers would detest it.

THREE PLAYERS WHOSE ADP COULD GO EITHER WAY

Davante Adams, WR, Raiders (offseason ADP 26.2): Not sure anyone would buy that Aidan O'Connell or Gardner Minshew would be what's best for a 31-year-old Adams, but as of last season he still moved exceptionally well and has a stellar track record even without a great QB. I suspect he will be very polarizing, which means if you like him you should expect to get him near his ADP if not a shade lower.

Josh Jacobs, RB, Packers (offseason ADP 28.6): Jacobs is on a new team with a better offensive line. The track record of lead RBs in Green Bay under Matt LaFleur has been good. Will Fantasy managers start reaching into Round 2 for Jacobs, or could he slide into Round 4 if enough folks think he'll be limited.

Javonte Williams, RB, Broncos (offseason ADP 86.3): If Williams shows up to training camp with a burst in his step then he should be able to earn the main rushing role in Denver ahead of some younger runners. If he doesn't, the Broncos might relegate him to a small role. Fantasy managers will follow along.