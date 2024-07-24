The 2024 NFL season is quickly approaching, which means it is the perfect time to begin your 2024 Fantasy football draft prep. One of the best ways to be prepared for your drafts is to use proven 2024 Fantasy football rankings, giving you an idea of who to draft at each position. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce scored just one touchdown over his final nine games of the 2023 regular season, but he bounced back with 32 receptions for 355 yards and three touchdowns in the playoffs. The 34-year-old has been atop the Fantasy football TE rankings for years, but is he the best tight end to include in your 2024 Fantasy football lineups?

While drafting the best possible tight end can be a winning strategy, there can also be Fantasy football sleepers available later in the draft. A full set of 2024 Fantasy football tiers is the only way to know you are truly prepared to win your 2024 Fantasy football picks. If you're looking for 2024 Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the 2023 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle would fail to live up to his Fantasy football ADP. Waddle's 2023 Fantasy football ADP was 34.86 overall and he was the 11th receiver off the board on average. He'd go on to notch a 1,000-yard season but only had 72 receptions with four touchdowns and he'd finish as the No. 34 Fantasy football wide receiver in CBS Sports PPR leagues.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2024 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2024 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice and the latest Fantasy football tiers.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football cheat sheets 2024 and draft advice, along with its top Fantasy QB, WR, RB and TE picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2024 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2024 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Allen has finished QB1 or QB2 four times since 2019, throwing for more than 4,000 yards in each of his last four seasons. He has averaged 4,385 passing yards and 34.3 touchdown passes over that stretch, and he continues to add value as a runner. Allen's track record is as impressive as they come at the quarterback position, earning his spot atop the quarterback rankings.

2. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: Hurts was the QB2 in Fantasy scoring last season, even though his scoring average dropped compared to 2022. He provided huge rushing numbers, finishing with 605 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns, which were the most ever for a quarterback in a single season. Hurts has room for improvement with his passing numbers, giving him a high Fantasy ceiling again this year.

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: Mahomes averaged just 261.4 passing yards per game last season, which were his fewest in six years as Kansas City's starter. He also had his fewest yards per attempt and lowest touchdown rate, but the Chiefs signed wide receiver Marquise Brown and used a first-round pick on wideout Xavier Worthy. Mahomes has posted a pair of 5,000-yard passing seasons and should be in line for a bounce-back Fantasy campaign. See more top QBs here.

Top 2024 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2024 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: McCaffrey's Fantasy value has only ever been diminished by injury and he's been healthy the last two seasons after missing 23 games in 2020 and 2021 combined. He's critical to Kyle Shanahan's offense and his productivity within the offense has risen over time, which is why he's the clear RB1 and likely the first pick in your upcoming drafts.

2. Breece Hall, New York Jets: Hall produced 681 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns over his first seven games as a rookie before his season was ended by an ACL tear. However, he was back in the lineup to begin the 2023 season and finished with 1,585 scrimmage yards and nine touchdowns.

3. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles: In six years with the Giants, Barkley was always the focal point of defensive gameplans. Now he'll have a chance to play in an offense loaded with weapons at the skill positions and he'll share a backfield with Jalen Hurts, one of the best running quarterbacks in the NFL. That may mean fewer opportunities but the model is counting on Barkley getting a better premium out of his touches and ranks him as RB3 for 2024. See more top RBs here.

Top 2024 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2024 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys: Lamb is the top option in what was the most prolific passing offense in the NFL last season and he led the NFL with 135 receptions while also managing 1,749 yards and scoring 12 touchdowns. Over the last 11 weeks of the season, he was targeted a staggering 139 times and you can expect more of the same in 2024.

2. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins: While Lamb led the NFL in receptions, Hill led the league in receiving yards (1,799) and receiving touchdowns (13) and if you're in a league that offers any bonuses for long touchdowns, Hill's value is enhanced even further. He's lightning in a bottle capable of turning any touch into a score and that's why he's the model WR2.

3. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions: The fourth-round pick emerged as Detroit's No. 1 receiver late in his rookie season and he's only continued to evolve over the last couple seasons. In 2023, he finished with career-highs in receptions (119), yards (1,515) and touchdowns (10). See more top WRs here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2024 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: The nine-time Pro Bowler suffered a preseason injury and then was banged-up again in Week 4, and those ailments limited his season-long production. However, including the postseason, Kelce had 114 catches and 1,244 yards over his last 17 games of 2023, on par with his career season average. Don't have any bad blood.

2. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens: Andrews was on pace for a career-high in touchdowns in 2023, to go along with both his second-most receptions and second-most yards, before a knee injury derailed his season. Despite playing in just nine full games, Andrews still tied for the team lead with seven targets inside the 10-yard-line, showing just how much Lamar Jackson likes throwing to him when it matters the most.

3. Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions: A second-round pick last year, LaPorta broke the NFL record for receptions by a rookie tight end (86) and also tied for the most TDs by a rookie tight end in the Super Bowl era (10). With Lions' starting WR Josh Reynolds having left in free agency, LaPorta will be an even bigger part of Detroit's offense in 2024. See more top TEs here.

How to find proven 2024 Fantasy football rankings, advice

Now that you know who the top three at each position are, you'll want to see the full Fantasy football rankings 2024 and cheat sheets from SportsLine. The model has identified a stunner in the top 10 at running back, and knowing who it is can give you a huge edge in your league. Head to SportsLine now to get 2024 Fantasy football cheat sheets.

So who should you target in your 2024 Fantasy football rankings? And which RB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2024 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that has a history of making league-winning calls, and find out.